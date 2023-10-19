2 nabbed in anti-drug stings

TWO street level individuals (SLI) were arrested one hour apart in separate anti-drug operations early Thursday, October 19, 2023 in Zamboanga City, the local police reported.

The local police only identified the arrested suspects through their aliases as Chito, 47, and Black, 44, who were arrested one after the other.

The police said Chito was arrested in a buy-bust operation along Roberto Villares Road in Tetuan village.

The police said seized from Chito were some 0.5 grams of suspected shabu with P3,400, a coin purse, and P200 marked money consisting of two P100 bills.

After Chito’s arrest, Black was arrested in another buy-bust in Cawit village, the police said.

Seized from Black were some 6.7 grams of suspected shabu worth P45,560, a cellular phone, a sling bag, and P200 marked money consisting of two P100 bills.

The local police said the two suspects were in the watchlist in the campaign against illegal drugs in this city.

They were detained pending the filing of charges against them for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.