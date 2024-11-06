2 nabbed, P425,000 smuggled sugar seized

JOINT operatives of the Bureau of Customs (BOC)-Port of Zamboanga and Regional Special Operations Unit-9 (RSOU-9) have arrested two persons and seized P425,000 worth of smuggled sugar in Zamboanga City, a BOC official said Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

Michael Lanza, BOC-Port of Zamboanga Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) chief, identified the two arrested persons as Radzmer Asgali, 34, and Almujib Buji, 18, both residents of Baliwasan village, Zamboanga City.

Lanza said Asgali and Buji were nabbed around 5:30 p.m. Monday, November 4, at a private wharf in Baliwasan village, Zamboanga City.

Prior to the arrest of two, the operatives of the RSOU-9 coordinated with the BOC-Port of Zamboanga and Zamboanga City Police Station 11 after they received information that undetermined sacks of smuggled sugar will be transported aboard mini-van.

The operatives chanced upon the mini-van at the private wharf and found it to be loaded with sacks of smuggled sugar upon inspection, according to Lanza.

He said the operatives arrested Asgali and Buji and confiscated the sacks of sugar after the two failed to present documents of their cargo. The rest of the sacks of sugar were stock in the compound of the private wharf.

Lanza said the smuggled sugar came from Thailand and was brought to Zamboanga City via jolo, Sulu.

He said Asgali and Buji were subjected to inquest proceedings at the City Prosecutor's Office while lawyer Zsae Carrie de Guzman, the new BOC-Port of Zamboanga Collector, issued a seizure order against the smuggled sugar.

Asgali and Buji were charged before the City Prosecutor s Office for violation of Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act of 2016 and Customs Modernization and Tariff Act. (SunStar Zamboanga)