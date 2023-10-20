2 nabbed transporting P340,000 shabu

AN INSPECTION of a motorcycle without a registered plate number led to the arrest of two persons after authorities found out they were carrying some P340,000 worth of illegal drugs in Zamboanga City, the local police reported Friday, October 21, 2023.

Police Colonel Alexander Lorenzo, Zamboanga City Police Office director, said the suspects were arrested around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, October 19, in Recodo village, west of Zamboanga City.

The two arrested suspects were only named as a certain Benhar, 43, the motorcycle driver, and a certain Alvin, 33, his back rider. Both are residents of Sta. Maria village, Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte.

Lorenzo said the personnel of the Zamboanga City Police Station 9 (ZCPS9) were conducting a checkpoint when they flagged down a motorcycle without a registered plate number driven by Benhar for inspection.

According to Lorenzo, a small-sized transparent plastic sachet containing suspected shabu fell from the bag of Benhar when he was asked to his driver’s license and documents of the motorcycle.

A small-sized transparent plastic sachet also fell from the pocket of Alvin while he was about to show to the policemen his identification card.

The two were immediately arrested and during further inspection, they were found in possession of some 50 grams of suspected shabu packed in three heat-sealed plastic sachets worth P340,000.

Also recovered from them were two cellular phones, two coin purses, a motorcycle and other illegal drug paraphernalia.

Lorenzo said the two suspects were detained in preparation for the filing of charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 against them. (SunStar Zamboanga)