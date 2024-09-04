2 NPA rebels, another wanted person arrested in Sibugay

AUTHORITIES have arrested three most wanted persons, including two New People's Army (NPA) rebels, in separate intelligence-driven law enforcement operations in Zamboanga Sibugay, the police said Wednesday, September 4, 2024.

The Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula identified the two arrested NPA rebels as Jemwel Timaloy, and Rubelyn Selim. The other arrested suspect is Artemio Calunod.

The PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula said Timaloy was nabbed in a law enforcement operation through the service of an arrest warrant around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, September 3, in Lower Baluran village, Imelda, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Timaloy has a pending warrant of arrest for multiple attempted murder with P120,000 recommended bail issued on October 11, 2021 by a court in Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte. He is the sixth most wanted person in the province.

Selim was arrested around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, in Barangay Lower Baluran, Imelda, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Selim has a pending warrant of arrest for attempted murder issued by a court in Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte. He has been listed as the eighth most wanted person in the province.

Calunod was arrested around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, in Purok Corazon, Ipil Heights village, Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay. He has a standing warrant of arrest for rape with no recommended bail issued a court in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay, on August 29, 2024.

Calunod has been listed as the fifth most wanted person in Zamboanga Peninsula.

"PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula commends the Zamboanga Sibugay Provincial Police Office, Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit-9, and the Regional Intelligence Unit-9 for the successful separate law enforcement operations in Zamboanga Sibugay province which led to the arrest of three most wanted persons. These arrests highlight the ongoing commitment of law PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula to enhance public safety and uphold the rule of law," said Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula director. (SunStar Zamboanga)