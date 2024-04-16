2 NPA rebels arrested in Zamboanga del Norte

AUTHORITIES have arrested two New People's Army (NPA) rebels in separate law enforcement operations in the province of Zamboanga del Norte, the police said Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

The Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula identified the two arrested NPA rebels as Ernesto Apanon Olanon alias Joseph, and Helen Leguisan Olanon alias Ai.

The police said Ernesto was arrested by joint police and military operatives in a law enforcement operation around 11:25 a.m. Monday, April 15, in Goleo village, Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte.

The arrest of Ernesto was made by virtue of a warrant of arrest for three counts of murder with no recommended bail issued by a court in Sindangan.

Helen was nabbed by joint police and military operatives, also in a law enforcement operation, around 11:15 a.m. Monday, April 15, in Goleo village, Sindangan.

Police said that Helen has a standing warrant of arrest for attempted murder and multiple attempted murder issued by a court in Sindangan.

Both arrested NPA rebels were placed under the custody of Sindangan Municipal Police Station for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)