2 NPA rebels facing criminal charges arrested

AUTHORITIES have arrested two New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in separate law enforcement operations in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, the police said Friday, August 16, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, identified the arrested NPA rebels as Cenderila Gabica Yursua and Antonino Dealagdon Roda.

Masauding said Yursua was arrested by joint police and military operatives in a law enforcement operation through the service of a warrant of arrest around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, in Poblacion village, Imelda, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Yursua has a standing warrant of arrest for the crime of multiple attempted murders issued by a court in Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte.

Masauding said Roda was arrested in another implementation of a warrant of arrest around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, in Bangkerohan village, Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

He said Roda has a pending warrant of arrest for the crime of multiple attempted murder issued by a court in Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte.

The two arrested NPA rebels were placed under the custody of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group for documentation and proper legal processing.

Masauding laeded the operatives for the successful law enforcement operation that resulted in the arrest of the two NPA rebels with facing criminal charges.

“Ang operasyong ito ay resulta ng combined efforts ng PNP, AFP at iba pang partner agencies upang matunton at mahuli ang mga wanted persons, laong-lalona ang mga CTG (Communist Terrorist Group)-affiliated individuals,” Masauding added.

(This operation is the result of the combined efforts of the PNP, AFP and other partner agencies to track down and capture wanted persons, especially CTG-affiliated individuals.) (SunStar Zamboanga)