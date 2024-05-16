2 NPA rebels killed in Sultan Kudarat clash

TWO New People’s Army (NPA) rebels were killed in a clash with government troops in the hinterlands of Sultan Kudarat province, the military said Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Lieutenant Colonel Guillerno Mabute, Jr., 57th Infantry Battalion (IB) commander, said the clash happened around 5:43 a.m. Thursday, May 16, in Sitio Laman in Salansang village, Lebak, Sultan Kudarat.

Mabute said prior to the clash, the residents reported to them the presence of fully armed NPA rebels conducting extortion activities in Sitio Laman in Salansang village, Lebak town.

He said the 57IB troopers together with troops of the 37IB and 7IB launched an offensive and clashed with at least 10 fully armed NPA rebels at Sitio Laman in Salansang village.

He said the clash resulted in the death of two NPA rebels while the rest scampered to different directions.

Brigadier Michael Santos, 603rd Infantry Brigade commander, said the rebels the troops have clashed belong to the executive committee of the Sub-Regional Command of the NPA’s Daguma of Far South Mindanao Region (FSMR).

“This only proves that the security landscape in the area is changing and we are able to sustain the momentum,” Santos said.

The soldiers recovered at the clash site that included an M16 Armalite rifle, a caliber .45 pistol, a grenade, magazines, ammunition, subversive documents, personal belongings and other war materials.

Meanwhile, Major General Alex Rillera, 6th Infantry Division and Joint Task Force Central commander, lauded the units that mainly carried out the military operations to eradicate the small number of remaining members of the NPA in Sultan Kudarat.

“We will be relentless in our Decisive Military Operations in Sultan Kudarat and its nearby provinces to clear the area from the threats brought by the terrorist group. You will expect our combat operations to continue to track their whereabouts," Rillera said.

However, he called on the remaining NPA members to return to the folds of the kaw so that they do not suffer the same fate as their two colleagues. (SunStar Zamboanga)