2 NPA rebels surrender

TWO New People’s Army (NPA) rebels have surrendered to government authorities amidst the intensified campaign against the NPA in the province of Sarangani, the Area Police Command-Western Mindanao (APC-WM) said Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

Police Major General Jonel Estomo, APC-WM director, identified only the two NPA surrenderers through their aliases as alias “Randy”, 26, and alias “M1”, 41, both residents of Upper Suyan village, Malapatan, Sarangani.

Randy is a Platoon leader while M1 is a follower of Guerilla Font-Tala of the NPA's Far South Mindanao Region.

Estomo said they surrendered at a joint police and military team in Sitio Loot, Poblacion village, Malapatan, Sarangani on Monday, April 1.

He said the two decided to surrender due to hardships they experienced and upon learning that their former comrade, who surrendered ahead of them, are no enjoying good lives together with their families.

Estomo said the surrender of the two NPA rebels was facilitated through the joint efforts of the police units and intelligence personnel in Sarangani, with the full support of the 73rd Infantry Battalion’s Alpha Company.

He said the two NPA surrenderers will be enrolled in the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-Clip) for them to start a new life.

Meanwhile, he called on the remaining NPA rebels in Soccsksargen to return to the folds of the law and to avail of the government’s program or real change and a more prosperous new Philippines. (SunStar Zamboanga)