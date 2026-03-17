Zamboanga

2 NPA rebels surrender in General Santos City

2 NPA rebels surrender in General Santos City
ZAMBOANGA. Two New People’s Army rebels surrender to government authorities at the headquarters of the Task Force Gensan Saturday, March 14, 2026, in Bula village, General Santos City. (SunStar Zamboanga)
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TWO New People’s Army (NPA) rebels have surrendered to government authorities in General Santos City as they seek to live peaceful lives, the military said Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

The 603rd Infantry Brigade (603Bde) withheld the identities of the two surrenderers, except to say they belonged to Team B, Platoon Brigol of the dismantled Guerrilla Front 73.

The 603Bde said the two rebels surrendered at the headquarters of Task Force Gensan on Saturday, March 14, in Barangay Bula, General Santos City.

The 603Bde said the surrenderers turned over two carbine rifles with two magazines of ammunition.

The rebels said they decided to surrender to clear their names and records, as well as to express their firm resolve to return to the fold of the law and cut all remaining ties with the Communist Terrorist Group, according to the 603Bde.

The surrenderers were formally presented by Brigadier General Michael Santos, commander of the 603Bde, and General Santos City Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao on Monday, March 16.

Santos commended the two rebels for choosing the path of peace and for trusting the government’s sincerity in providing them with a second chance in life.

The 603Bde said the surrenderers will receive the necessary assistance as they undergo reintegration under the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP), in collaboration with partner government agencies and local government units. (SunStar Zamboanga)

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