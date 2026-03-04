2 plantations destroyed in Sulu, P10.3-M marijuana plants uprooted

LAWMEN have destroyed two plantations and uprooted P10.3 million worth of marijuana plants in a law enforcement operation in the province of Sulu, officials said Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, commander of the 1102nd Infantry Brigade, said the two marijuana plantations were destroyed Tuesday, March 3, in Masjid Punjungan village, Kalingalan Caluang, Sulu.

Delos Santos said the first plantation, measuring approximately 1,000 square meters, contained 5,500 fully grown marijuana plants, while the second, covering 2,000 square meters, yielded 6,000 plants.

"In total, 11,500 fully grown marijuana plants were discovered and destroyed across 3,000 square meters, with an estimated value of P10,350,000," Delos Santos said.

He said the marijuana plants were uprooted and burned on site by joint operatives of the 1102nd Infantry Brigade, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Sulu, and police forces.

He said the PDEA is conducting investigation to identify the owner or owners of the two destroyed marijuana plantations.

He commended the strong inter-agency collaboration that led to the successful destruction of the two marijuana plantations.

Hadji Peping Halun, Kalingalan Caluang municipal administrator, emphasized the Municipal Government's firm stand against illegal drugs and its commitment to protecting the community.

Major General Leonardo Pe a, commander of Joint Task Force (JTF)-Orion and the 11th Infantry Division, underscored that unified action under the whole-of-nation approach remains vital in dismantling illegal drug activities and preserving peace and security in Sulu.

Pe a said the operation highlights the continuing commitment of government agencies to safeguard communities and prevent the resurgence of illegal drug cultivation in the province of Sulu.

The destruction of the two marijuana plantations on Tuesday, March 3, in the town of Kalingalan Caluang was the second for this year.

The first was on February 13 where some P18.2 million marijuana plants were destroyed in two plantations in the villages Masjid Punjungan and Pitogo, both in Kalingalan Caluang town. (SunStar Zamboanga)