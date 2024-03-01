2 police stations get new vehicle from Angara

THE mobile capability of the police forces in two towns in Zamboanga Peninsula got a boost from the office of Senator Juan Edgardo Angara.

This, as Angara’s office has turned over two units of patrol jeep single cab 4x2 Toyota Hilux to the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula on Thursday, February 29.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Helen Galvez, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula information officer, said Friday, March 1, that the ceremonial turnover and blessing was held at Camp Colonel Abendan, which houses the regional police office in Mercedes village, Zamboanga City.

Rhom Armel Frias, Angara’s chief of staff, led the ceremonial turnover on behalf of the senator and was received by Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula director.

Galvez said the two new vehicles were issued to the municipal police station of Oluntanga in Zamboanga Sibugay province, and Gutalac in Zamboanga del Norte.

She said the mobility assets will strengthen and enhance the mobile capability of the two police stations in responding to police emergencies, as well as prevent and control crimes, in order to attain a safer place to live, work and do business.

“Malayo na po ang narrating ng ating PNP, Ang opisina ng aming tanggapan ay simula’t sapul, sumusuporta sa ating kapulisan (Our PNP has come a long way, our office has been supporting our police force since the beginning),” Frias said.

Itong mga vehicle na ito, sana po ito’y mag silbing simbolo at sagisag ng inyong katapangan at pagse-serbisyo sa ating bayan (I hope that these vehicles will serve as symbols and emblems of your bravery and service to our people),” he added.

Masauding expressed his gratitude to the Philippine Congress through Angara for the issuance of the new mobility assets.

“On behalf of the men and women of PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula, I would like to express our utmost gratitude to the Philippine Congress for the allocation of the mobility assets,” Masauding said.

“Rest assured that these vehicles will be used to serve the people of Zamboanga Peninsula, particularly in the far-flung municipalities of Gutalac in Zamboanga del Norte and in Olutanga in Zamboanga Sibugay,” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)