2 potential Trafficking in Persons victims rescued in Tawi-Tawi

AUTHORITIES have rescued two potential victims of trafficking in persons (TIP) in the province of Tawi-Tawi, the police said Saturday, November 22.

The Philippine National Police-Maritime Group (PNP-MG) said the two victims were rescued around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, November 20, at Sanga-Sanga Airport in Bongao, the capital town of Tawi-Tawi.

The PNP-MG identified the rescued victims as alias Mary, 38, of Sampaloc, Manila, and alias Stelle, 28, of Consolacion, Cebu.

The operatives of the PNP-MG launched the rescue operation after they received an intelligence report about the possible presence of TIP victims aboard a passenger plane from Manila to Cagayan de Oro City or Zamboanga City, which was scheduled to travel to Bongao, Tawi-Tawi.

Based on the investigation, the victims were instructed by their contact person to ride a tricycle and head to a designated area upon arrival in Bongao — an indication that they were controlled and easily exploited.

The two women revealed to the focal person of the Bongao Municipal Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking that they were set to cross to another country through a backdoor channel.

“A Filipina known only by the alias ‘Rose,’ currently residing in Malaysia, funded their expenses and promised immediate employment upon arrival there,” the PNP-MG said in a statement.

The rescued victims were brought to the 1st Special Operations Unit Headquarters of the PNP-MG in Tawi-Tawi for documentation before being turned over to the Bongao Ministry of Social Services and Development, Tawi-Tawi, for proper care and disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)