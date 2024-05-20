2 preachers arrested for trafficking guns

AUTHORITIES have arrested two preachers for gun trafficking in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, the police said Monday, May 20, 2024.

Police Colonel Eduard Mallo, Zamboanga Sibugay police director, identified only the two arrested preachers as alias Adong, 54, and alias Jong, 62.

Mallo said they were arrested in an entrapment operation around 3:44 p.m. Saturday, May 18, along the Diversion Road at Purok Gumamela in Taway village, Ipil, the capital town of Zamboanga Sibugay province.

Mallo said the two preachers were arrested after they sold two unlicensed guns to a police officer who pretended to be a buyer of firearms.

He said seized from the two were a calibre .45 pistol with inserted magazine assembly with six live ammunitions and one KG9 caliber .9-millimeter sub-machinegun, also with magazine assembly, and one genuine P1,000 marked money placed on top of a bundle of 69 pieces of P1,000 boodle money.

He said the arrested suspects were placed under the custody of Ipil Municipal Police Station for documentation and proper disposition.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said the entrapment operation which resulted in the arrest of two suspects and the confiscation of two firearms is a result of their continuous efforts in reducing illegal firearms in his area of jurisdiction.

“PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula assures the public that we will conduct further operations targeted to curb the illegal firearms problem in the region,” Masauding added. (SunStar Zamboanga)