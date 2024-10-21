2 separate operations yield over P2-M smuggled cigarettes

AUTHORITIES have seized over P2 million worth of smuggled in two separate anti-smuggling operations in Zamboanga Peninsula and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), the police said Monday, October 21, 2024.

Of the over P2 million, P822,828 worth of smuggled cigarettes were seized on Zamboanga Peninsula and the remaining P1,258,000 in Barmm.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said the P822,828 worth of smuggled cigarettes were seized around 3:30 a.m. Monday, October 21, in Purok 7, Poblacion village, Payao, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Masauding said no one was arrested since the two unidentified individuals arranging multiple master cases of cigarettes fled to a nearby mangrove area upon noticing the approaching policemen.

He said the operatives have seized 14 master cases and 18 reams of smuggled cigarettes worth P822,828 abandoned by the two unidentified individuals.

He said the confiscated smuggled cigarettes were taken to the municipal police station of Payao, Zamboanga Sibugay for documentation and will be turned over to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition.

“We encourage the public to be alert and report illegal activities in your area to the nearest police station,” Masauding said.

Police Brigadier General Romeo Macapaz, PRO-BAR director, said the smuggled cigarettes worth P1,258,000 were seized on the evening of Friday, October 18, in Zone 3, Tulay village, Jolo, Sulu.

Macapaz said the policemen of Jolo and Regional Mobile Force Battalion14-B were conducting routine checkpoint operations when they stopped a vehicle for inspection.

He said to the personnel’s surprise, two men disembarked from the vehicle and fled and managed to escape when chased by the policemen.

Macapaz said the vehicle, upon inspection, was found to be loaded with 34 master cases of smuggled cigarettes worth P1,258,000.

He said the vehicle and smuggled cigarettes were taken to the Jolo municipal police station for documentation.

Investigation continues to identify the owner of the smuggled cigarettes. (SunStar Zamboanga)