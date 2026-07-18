2 soldiers, 3 civilians injured in Maguindanao del Sur grenade attack

FIVE people, including two soldiers, were wounded in a grenade attack on an Army vehicle in the province of Maguindanao del Sur, the military said Saturday, July 18, 2026.

The Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) confirmed the incident happened at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, along the Cotabato City–Isulan Highway in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur.

Military authorities said the two wounded soldiers are members of the Second Scout Ranger Battalion. The three injured civilians are aged 38, 33, and 24.

“All wounded individuals immediately received medical attention and are now under proper care,” the Westmincom said in a statement.

Investigation showed the troops were aboard KM450 military truck traversing along the national highway when one of two men riding tandem on a motorcycle tailing the truck tossed a grenade.

Government security forces, led by the Joint Task Force (JTF)-Central, in close coordination with the police, immediately launched pursuit and security operations to identify and apprehend those responsible for the grenade attack.

The Westmincom strongly condemned the senseless act of violence, particularly as it endangered innocent civilians.

“We assure the public that the situation is under control and that all necessary measures are being undertaken to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure the safety of our communities,” the Westmincom said.

The Westmincom appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has relevant information to immediately coordinate with the nearest military or police unit.

The Westmincom also requested the public to avoid spreading unverified information while the investigation on the incident is ongoing. (SunStar Zamboanga)