2 soldiers die, 21 others injured in vehicular accident

TWO soldiers, including a junior officer, died while 21 others were wounded in a vehicular accident caused by soil erosion in Sultan Kudarat, the military said Saturday, August 17, 2024.

The Army’s 6th Division (6ID) said the accident happened in the early hours of Thursday, August 15, in Malisbong village, Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat.

The 6ID identified the fatalities as First Lieutenant Rolfe Rodney Lebrilla of the 1st Scout Ranger Battalion and Corporal Hony Jay Bentual of the 37th Infantry Battalion.

It added that 19 of the 21 injured soldiers were recovering at Camp Siongco Station Hospital from injuries sustained in the vehicular accident.

The 6ID said the soldiers were aboard a vehicle that fell into a ravine in Malisbong village, Palimbang, due to soil erosion.

“This incident is a solemn reminder of the risks our soldiers face in the line of duty as they work tirelessly to fulfill their mission. We send our deepest sympathies to the grieving family and friends of Lieutenant Lebrilla and Corporal Bentual. Our prayers and thoughts are with you,” Major General Antonio Nafarretes, 6ID commander, said.

“We are always committed to providing all necessary support to the injured personnel and their families during this difficult time,” Nafarrete added.

Nafarrete, together with Brigadier General Isagani Criste, First Scout Ranger Regiment commander, visited the injured soldiers at the hospital on Friday, Augut 16.

The two military officials handed over cash assistance to the soldiers recuperating in the hospital. (SunStar Zamboanga)