2 soldiers killed in Maguindanao del Norte gun attack

TWO off-duty soldiers were killed in a drive-by gun attack in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), the police said Thursday, September 24, 2026.

The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (Pro-BAR) said the fatalities are both ranked Private First Class and members of the Army’s 7th Infantry Battalion.

The police said the incident happed around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, along the national highway in Ladia village, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Investigation showed the two soldiers were on a motorcycle and heading to a store to buy food when they were repeatedly shot by one of two men aboard another motorcycle that tailed the victims.

The victims were rushed to the Cotabato Regional Medical Center in Cotabato City for treatment but were pronounced dead on arrival by the attending physician.

The police said three empty shells from a .45-caliber pistol were recovered at the crime scene.

Investigation continues to determine the motive and identities of the suspects.

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Ricky Bunayog, acting commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division (6ID) and Joint Task Force (JTF)-Central, strongly condemned the unacceptable and cowardly act of violence that led to the killing of the two soldiers.

“The 6ID/JTFC mourns the loss of two dedicated soldiers who faithfully served the Filipino people. We extend our deepest condolences to their families, loved ones and comrades,” Bunayog said in a statement Thursday, September 24.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and provide authorities with information that could help identify and bring the perpetrators to court of justice. (SunStar Zamboanga)