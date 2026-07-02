2 students stabbed, wounded inside Zambo City school campus

ZAMBOANGA City Mayor Khymer Olaso has called on parents and school authorities to strengthen efforts against bullying to prevent a repeat of stabbing incident inside the school campus.

The police said the incident Wednesday, July 1, involved a 17-year-old student who allegedly stabbed and wounded two of his classmates at Cabaluay National High School.

Olaso named the 17-year-old student as alias Jose, and the two victims as alias Pedro and Santiago.

Investigation showed that Jose had experienced repeated bullying from Pedro and Santiago prior to the incident.

"Pedro and Santiago even sing birthday song and told Jose they have surprise gift for him since it was his birthday (on Wednesday)," Olaso said.

"Suddenly, Santiago punched Jose and when the latter fought back, he was ganged up by the two (Pedro and Santiago). At that instance, Jose pulled a knife from his notebook and stabbed the two," he added.

Olaso said that based on Jose's account, his classmates allegedly pressured him to smoke marijuana. When Jose, who is an altar boy, refused, they started bullying him.

Olaso said Jose later admitted to stabbing his two classmates during a meeting conducted in the presence of school officials, local police and village authorities.

Olaso also met with students who were reportedly involved in the alleged marijuana-related incident to hear their side and better understand the circumstances that led to the incident.

However, the mayor said that all statements and allegations remain subject to proper validation by concerned authorities as investigation over the incident continues.

He told the teachers to allot few minutes of their classes to check whether they have students facing harassment or experiencing bullying so that proper intervention can be immediately initiated.

He also called on students experiencing bullying to report or seek the assistance of school officials so that proper action can be undertaken. (SunStar Zamboanga)