2 supporters of defeated candidate killed

TWO supporters of a defeated candidate were killed while one of the suspects was arrested after a quarrel while transporting ballot boxes in Basilan province, the police reported Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

The incident took place around 7:45 p.m. Monday, October 30, in Balagtasan village, Lamitan City, Basilan.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Arlan Delumpines, Lamitan City police chief, identified the two slain supporters of a defeated candidate for village chief as Sagon Jailun, 33, and Unnang Alasa, of legal age, and both residents of Balagtasan village.

Delumpines identified the arrested suspect as Ghalib Sasal, 46, while his two cohorts who are at large as Abdullah Panglias, the incumbent and re-elected village chief of Balagtasan, and Absar Panglias, a candidate for village councilor.

Delumpines said that prior to the shooting, a brawl ensued as Abdullah insisted to transport the ballot boxes to the city gymnasium aboard his vehicle to which the victims opposed.

The counting of votes of all the 45 villages in Lamitan City were ordered transferred to the city gymnasium by election officials to prevent violent incidents.

Delumpines said that the suspects shot the victims amid the brawl that resulted to the death of Jailun and Alasa.

He said the suspects fled towards the city proper of Lamitan after the incident. Recovered from the crime scene were 11 empty shells of caliber .45 pistol and two spent shells of an M-16 Armalite rifle.

He said Sasal was arrested in a follow-up operation. Seized from him were an M-16 Armalite rifle and a Garand rifle with ammunition and a bolo.

He said the suspects will be charged for double murder and violation of Republic Act 10591 otherwise known as the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act in relation to the election gun ban.

Minutes before the voting ended Monday, a re-seeking village councilor and a militiaman were killed while the village chairperson of Luksumbang village, Lamitan City, was injured, which was the reason why the counting of votes was ordered transferred to the gymnasium.

The lawmen can further tighten security measures with the counting of votes being held at the city gymnasium.