2 suspects in Basilan plantation explosion arrested

LAWMEN have arrested two suspects behind the explosion on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at a rubber plantation in Sumisip, Basilan province that killed a farm worker, the police said.

The two suspects were arrested 10 hours after the incident when the police, in coordination with the military and local leaders, have established that the motive of the incident is related to an internal conflict at Mangal Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Development Cooperative (Marbedco).

"After the incident, Police Captain Jackaria Muin, Sumisip police chief, held a meeting with Mangal Barangay Chairperson Muhaimin Undug and Marbedco chairperson Jonas Dela Torre to determine the possible motive for the incident," the police said.

John Roy Alvarez, a rubber tapper, was killed during the explosion that happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, October 23, at the Marbedco rubber plantation in Mangal village, Sumisip, Basilan.

The explosion occurred near the rubber tree where Alvarez was working.

The two suspects, whose identities were withheld, were brought to the Sumisip Municipal Police Station for further investigation.

The police said the immediate arrest of the two suspects is a reminder that the law must prevail at all times.

The police said they will not allow a few individuals to destroy the peace in the communities and will continue to focus on ensuring the safety of Basilan residents and providing justice to the victim and his family. (SunStar Zamboanga)