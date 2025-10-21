2 suspects in Basilan village exec gun slay arrested

LAWMEN have arrested two of the three suspects behind the killing of a village official Tuesday, October 21, 2025, in Basilan province, a top police official said.

Police Colonel Cerrazid Umabong, Basilan police director, identified the two arrested suspects as Tohlalung Acalul, 41, a militiaman, and Delpi Suratan, 32, both residents of Sitio kamalig, Bohe Pahu village, Ungkaya Pukan, Basilan.

Umabong said Acalul and Suratan were arrested minutes after the suspects allegedly shot and killed Nadzri Tarahin, 41, around 10:32 a.m. Tuesday in a bus terminal in Malinis village, Lamitan City, Basilan.

Investigation showed Tarahin was waiting for his daughter, who was transacting at nearby automated teller machine, when the suspects appeared and repeatedly shot the victim.

Tarahin was rushed to the hospital for treatment but was declared dead by the attending physician. The victim is an Islamic teacher and a councilor in Baguindan village, Tipo-Tipo, Basilan province.

The gunman wearing hoody jacket fled aboard a pick-up truck and the other two aboard a motorcycle with no registered plate number.

Umabong said the responding police launched pursuit operation and managed to arrest two of the three suspects in Limook village, Lamitan City.

Recovered from them were the getaway motorcycle, two caliber .45 pistols with ammunition and shabu packed in 28 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets and seven sealed plastic straw strips

Umabong said the third suspect, alias Nas, an alleged member of intelligence security unit of the military, remains at large.

He said investigation further showed that the motive of the incident is allegedly a revenged.

Criminal charges are set to be filed against the suspects, Umabong said. (SunStar Zamboanga)