2 task units activated to bolster maritime security

THE Joint Task Group (JTG)-Atlas of the Joint Task Force (JTF)-Poseidon activated two units to bolster maritime security and territorial defense in the Southern Philippines, the military said Saturday, October 26, 2024.

Brigadier General Nestor Narag, 2nd Marine Brigade (2MBde) commander, said activated in a ceremony Friday, October 25, were the Task Unit-Maritime Security and Task Unit-Amphibious.

The activation ceremony was held at Marine Barracks Domingo Deluana, which houses the 2MBde headquarters in Barangay Sanga-Sanga, Bongao, Tawi-Tawi.

Narag said the Task Unit-Maritime Security, composed of the Marine Battalion Landing Team-4, which is highly trained in maritime security operations, has undergone specialized retraining at the Philippine Marine Corps headquarters prior to its deployment in Tawi-Tawi.

Narag said The Task Unit-Amphibious, comprised of the Marine Battalion Landing-12, had been deployed in Tawi-Tawi since 2021.

The two task units will serve as the primary operating arm in the key maritime domains and strategic sea lanes of communication in safeguarding the borders and territorial waters in the southwestern part of the country.

Rear Admiral Franciso Tagamolila Jr. highlighted that the JTF-Poseidon's activation underscores the commitment to operationalize the Naval Forces Western Mindanao (NFWM) command as a major component force of the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom).

Tagamolila, commander of both NFWM and JTF-Poseidon, was the guest speaker during the activation on Friday, October 25, of the two task units in Tawi-Tawi.

“The JTF-Poseidon will significantly enhance the territorial defense capability of Westmincom, ensuring the safety and security of the region,” Tagamolila said.

The Westmincom activated the JTF-Poseidon on June 4, 2024 to strengthen maritime security and enhance territorial defense in the Southern Philippines.

The JTF-Poseidon’s JTF-Atlas was activated on September 12, 2024, comprising the 2MBde to bolster the region's defense capabilities further. (SunStar Zamboanga)