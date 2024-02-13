2 wanted persons arrested in Zamboanga del Norte town

AUTHORITIES have arrested two wanted persons in Simultaneous Anti-Criminality Law Enforcement Operations (Sacleo) in the province of Zamboanga del Norte, the police reported Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Helen Galvez, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula information officer, identified the arrested Nestor Apanon, 32, and Redjan Gumabat, 28, both residents of Tinuyop village, Leon B. Postigo, Zamboanga del Norte.

Although they reside in one village, Galvez said they were arrested hours apart by policemen of Zamboanga del Norte province.

Galvez said Apanon was arrested by joint tracker team of policemen and soldiers around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, February 13, in Goleo village, Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte.

Galvez said Apanon has standing warrant of arrest for the crime of frustrated murder with a recommended bail of P200,000 issued by a court in Sindangan dated March 13, 2023.

She said Gumabat was also arrested by joint tracker team of policemen and soldiers around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday in Goleo Village, Sindangan.

She said Gumabat has pending warrant of arrest for the crime of attempted murder with P120,000 recommended bail issued by a court in Sindangan on March 22, 2021.

She said that both Apanon and Gumabat were placed under the custody of Sindangan Municipal Police Station for proper disposition.