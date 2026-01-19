2 warring clans in Basilan end 17-year-old conflict

TWO warring families in Basilan formally ended on Monday, January 19, 2026, their 17-year-old conflict that affected peace and development in three municipalities of the province.

The families that forged peace pact through the intercession of the provincial, security sector, religious groups, and council of elders are that of Commander Tanad Yunus and Commander Arasad Addala, both of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

The signing of the peace agreement was held in a ceremony at the Raayat (People's) Hall of the Provincial Capitol in Sta. Clara village, Lamitan City, Basilan.

Basilan Governor Mujiv Hataman said this is the largest and most significant peace settlement spearheaded by the Provincial Government since he assumed office, bringing the total number of resolved conflicts under his administration to eight.

"This moment is proof that peace is possible even after decades of pain and division. When we bring together our security forces, our elders, and our communities, we can turn enemies into partners in progress," Hataman said during the ceremony.

"Basilan has waited long enough for this -- our children deserve a future free from fear, and our families deserve to build lives in harmony. This settlement is not just about ending a feud; it's about building a foundation for lasting peace that will benefit generations to come," he added.

"We need peace to achieve all our dreams for our province," he added.

The feud between the families of Yunus and Addala began in 2009 originating from misunderstandings, personal grievances, and individual actions that escalated into violent confrontations.

The feud affected 26 families and claimed the lives of more than 20 people, disrupting peace and development in Al-Barka, Hadji Mohammad Ajul, and Tuburan towns.

"As a leader, I am happy to see this initiative by our Provincial Government and partners. In this way, our municipalities and the entire province will continue to experience better peace and economic development," Akbar Mayor Alih Sali said.

"We are eager to replicate this provincial peace model in our municipality to strengthen community harmony and drive local development," Tuburan Mayor Durie Kallahal said.

The ceremony was witnessed by Brigadier General Frederick Sales, commander of the 1101st Infantry Brigade; Dr. Aboulkhair Tarason, Mufti, Darul Ifta' of Basilan; Provincial Board Members Nasser Salain and Ronie Hantian; Basilan Council of Elders, Basilan Ulama Supreme Council, and lawyers from the Basilan Public Attorney's Office. (SunStar Zamboanga)