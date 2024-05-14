2 warring clans in Basilan forge peace pact

BRIGADIER General Alvin Luzon, 101st Infantry Brigade commander, has orchestrated a peace settlement between two family adversaries — the Latip and Mustapa clans — at the brigade headquarters in Tabiawan village, Isabela City, the capital of Basilan, the military said Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

Luzon said the peace settlement was facilitated by the 18th Infantry Battalion headed by Lieutenant Colonel Mark Serapion Lagud, Jr., around 15 members from both embattled clans convened to be part of their historic agreement on Monday, May 13.

Luzon noted the conflict between the two families began with the accusations against John Latip of the Latip Clan, in which after a legal proceeding, the Mustapa Clan was ordered to pay John P15,000 for moral damages.

However, Luzon said the tension between the two families reached a critical situation when John was killed on May 2.

He said the gun slay of John further fueled hostilities and violence where on the morning of May 4, the Latip clan members attacked the Mustapa family at Sitio Lessem in Upper Bato-Bato village, Akbar, Basilan.

Seven members of the Latip clan were wounded and one innocent bystander as a shootout ensued between the two clans.

Luzon said that as part of the reconciliation, both parties surrendered 11 high-powered firearms consisting of the following: six M16A1 rifles, one M203 Grenade Launcher, one M4A1 rifle with a scope, two M1 Garand rifles, and one M653 rifle recovered from the May 2 shooting incident.

Aside from Luzon and Lagud, the peace settlement of the Latip and Mustapa clans was witnessed by top military and government officials. (SunStar Zamboanga)