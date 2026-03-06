2 warring clans in Sulu town ink peace pact

THE 1103rd Infantry Brigade (1103Bde), in close collaboration with the 41st Infantry Battalion (41IB), the police, Municipal Government of Talipao, and the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), have successfully facilitated the peaceful settlement of a long-standing feud between two warring parties in the town.

The 1103Bde said one group was led by Abdulgani Jainal, while the other one was led by Ashraf Jimlan. Both groups have relatives who are members of the MNLF.

The Jainal group is from Tiis village, Talipao, while the Jimlani family is from Talipao proper village. They had dispute over ownership of a parcel of land located between the two villages.

The 1103Bde said the breakthrough came following a historic and decisive meeting held last week at the Sangguniang Bayan Hall of Talipao, presided over by Vice Mayor Nivocadnezar Tulawie.

"During the conference, the official verdict on the long-standing land dispute between Barangay Tiis and Barangay Talipao Proper was formally presented. The ruling, issued after proper coordination with the Registry of Deeds and the Office of the Governor, categorically affirmed that the contested land belongs to Barangay Talipao Proper," the 1103Bde said in a statement.

"The decision was publicly read before all concerned parties, ensuring transparency and due process," the 1103Bde added, citing the rightful owner is the Jimlani family.

The 1103Bde said Tulawie has underscored that the verdict, grounded in legal documentation and established procedures, must be accepted with dignity, unity, and maturity.

Tulawie highlighted the importance of reconciliation, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, a time of reflection, forgiveness, and renewed brotherhood.

The 1103Bde said Mayor Albakil Jikiri of Indanan town has expressed his support to the decision, emphasizing it is time to fully accept the resolution and move forward toward healing and cooperation after many years of tension.

The 1103Bde and 41IB stressed the importance of ending intergenerational conflicts, noting that prolonged disputes disrupt livelihoods, hinder development, and negatively affect future generations.

The collaborative efforts of the military, police, Talipao Municipal Government, and the MNLF demonstrated a unified front in addressing the root causes of conflict and ensuring that the settlement process remained inclusive and community-centered.

Aside from Tulawie, the settlement of dispute between the two parties was also facilitated by Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan, II, and Bangsamoro Member of Parliament Abdulkarim Misuari.

The 1103Bde said activity concluded on a positive and amicable note, with both parties formally accepting the verdict, marking a significant milestone toward reconciliation, healing, and lasting peace between Tiis village and Talipao Proper village. (SunStar Zamboanga)