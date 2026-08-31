2 warring families in Lanao del Norte settle disputes

TWO warring families in Nunungan, Lanao del Norte, have settled their dispute Monday, August 31, 2026, facilitated by the Community Based Violence Committee (CBVC).

Police Colonel Leo Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, identified the families involved in the peace settlement as that of Jamael Antal and Abel Amal, who mutually agreed to end their conflict and maintain peaceful relations.

Sua said the settlement which was held at the Nunungan Government Center, was witnessed by community and tribal leaders of the town, demonstrating their collective commitment to resolving disputes through peaceful dialogue and reconciliation.

Sua said both parties, as a manifestation of their sincerity and commitment, swore before the Holy Qur’an top honor their written agreement and refrain from any act that would violate or undermine the settlement.

He said the successful settlement underscores the importance of collaboration among the police, local government, traditional leaders, and the community in preventing the escalation of family conflicts and promoting lasting peace and security.

Personnel of the Nunungan Municipal Police Station led by Police Major Bobby Matugas Jr., joined local officials, community leaders, and other stakeholders in the activity organized and facilitated by the CBVC of the town.

Sua commended the personnel of Nunungan Municipal Police Station, the local government, the Community Based Violence Committee, Muslim elders, and the families involved for choosing peaceful dialogue and reconciliation.

"Ang kapayapaan ay nagsisimula sa pagkakaunawaan, pagpapatawad, at pagkakaisa. Sa bawat alitang mapayapang naaayos, isang hakbang ang ating komunidad tungo sa mas ligtas at maunlad na kinabukasan,” Sua said in a statement.

Sua said the Lanao del Norte Police Provincial Office remains committed to supporting initiatives that promote peace, unity, and lasting harmony among communities, recognizing that peaceful conflict resolution plays a vital role in maintaining public safety and advancing sustainable development throughout the province. (SunStar Zamboanga)