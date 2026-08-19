2 warring families in Panamao, Sulu settle dispute

THE Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Community (RFGFPCC) Campaign of the Army’s 1102nd Infantry Brigade (1102Bde) continues to yield positive result as another long-standing “rido” has been peacefully settled in Panamao, Sulu.

The warring families that settled their long-standing dispute through the RFGFPCC Campaign are those of Nursiya Ala Ubaid and Jurmin Baroli Sadjari, both of Bud Seit village, Panamao, Sulu, the 1102Bde said Wednesday, August 19, 2026.

The 1102Bde said the warring families chose dialogue, reconciliation, and lasting peace over conflict during settlement Monday, August 17, facilitated by Panamao Mayor Al-Fravha Jairulla, with the support of the Brigade’s 21st Infantry Battalion.

“The successful settlement reflects the Local Government Unit-led, Security Sector-Supported, and Community-Based approach of the RFGFPCC Campaign—empowering local leaders and communities to resolve disputes peacefully, prevent violence, and strengthen the rule of law,” the 1102Bde said in a statement.

The 1102Bde said that every rido peacefully settled is more than an end to a family conflict—it is another step toward communities where differences are resolved through dialogue, firearms no longer dictate the outcomes, and families can live without fear of renewed violence.

“Through the unity of the local government, the security sector, and the citizenry, we continue to uphold a Sulu that is free from clan feuds and guns, and centered on peace,” the 1102Bde said. (SunStar Zamboanga)