2 warring families in Sulu town forge peace pact

TWO warring families from the town of Indanan in the province of Sulu have forged a peace agreement through the efforts of the Municipal Government in coordination with the 100th Infantry Battalion (100IB), the military said.

The 100IB did not identify the warring families who forged the peace accord, but said they are from Katian and Tumantangis villages in Indanan.

Lieutenant Colonel Samuel Bayongasan, commander of the 100IB, said the peace settlement was signed by the warring families last week, marking a significant step toward peace and unity in the town of Indanan.

The mediation was made possible through the joint efforts of Indanan Mayor Albakil Jikiri and in coordination with Bayongasan.

Indanan Officer-in-Charge Franco Asiri represented Jikiri during the peace accord ceremony.

"The initiative highlighted the strong commitment of the local government and security sector to resolving disputes through dialogue and peaceful means," Bayongasan said.

He said strong and resilient communities are built on trust and open communication.

He said the successful peace settlement stands as a testament to the power of unity and dialogue in maintaining peace and stability within the community. (SunStar Zamboanga)