2 warring families ink peace pact

TWO warring families in one of the towns in Basilan province have signed a peace pact ending their five-year-old dispute that claimed several lives.

Brigadier General Alvin Luzon, 101st Infantry Brigade commander, said the signatories of the peace pact were the warring families of Amil Palluh and Jhomie Majaran of Bohe Suyak village, Ungkaya Pukan, Basilan.

Luzon said they finally reconciled through the signing of an amicable pact sealed with a solemn oath on the Holy Qur’an on Tuesday, December 26.

Luzon said the peace settlement came with a community outreach program with health services and fun games for children intended to address the needs of the residents of Bohe Suyak village.

Luzon said the event was aimed not only to heal the wounds of the past but also to nurture a sense of solidarity and understanding within the community and deliver basic government services.

Luzon said the feud between the families of Palluh and Majaran started in 2018 and already claimed several lives in both camps.

The Palluh family handed over an M-16 Armalite rifle as a gesture of sincerity and commitment in the settlement, Luzon said.

He lauded all concerned parties for finally embracing peace and reconciliation.

“The reconciliation of Palluh and Majaran families stands as a testament to the power of diplomacy, dialogue, and understanding overcoming even the most entrenched disputes,” Luzon said.

“It represents not just the end of a conflict but the beginning of a new chapter for Barangay Bohe Suyak. Let us build at this site a foundation for lasting peace. Peace and security is everybody's responsibility,” he added.

He said the "rido" settlement was successfully conducted through the efforts and initiatives of the 101st Infantry Brigade; 64th Infantry Battalion; Provincial Government of Basilan; Local Government of Ungkaya Pukan; the religious sector; and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) partners in the province. (SunStar Zamboanga)