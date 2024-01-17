2 warring MILF leaders ink peace covenant

TWO Basilan-based leaders of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) have resolved their long-standing feud through peaceful settlement and signing of a peace covenant in the presence of government officials, the military reported Wednesday, January 17, 2023.

The 101st Infantry Brigade said the peace covenant signing coupled with a pledge of sincerity and commitment to the Holy Qur’an was held in Buton village, Hadji Muhammad Ajul, Basilan on Tuesday, January 16.

The peace covenant signing formally resolved the conflict between Geon Arasad, deputy commander of the 1st Battalion under the 114th Base Command, and Tanad Nasalon, commander of the same Battalion, which had claimed numerous lives.

The 101st Infantry Brigade noted the MILF internal strife started in May 2020 and, had it not been settled, would have hindered the ongoing peace process, particularly the decommissioning of firearms as one of the efforts to fully attain the long-sought peace in Basilan province.

The conflict resolution was graced by Basilan Governor Hadjiman Hataman-Salliman; Ariel Hernandez, co-chairperson of the Government of the Philippines-Joint Normalization Committee representing Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., Presidential Peace Adviser; Major General Ignatius Patrimonio, Joint Task Force (JTF)-Orion commander; and Brigadier General Alvin Luzon, commander of the 101st Infantry Brigade.

In his message, Hernandez underscored the importance of peace and understanding in the implementation of the normalization program with the MILF.

“With this very positive development, we in the normalization committee are confident of the smooth and successful continuation of the peace process, particularly with the ‘decommissioning,” Hernandez said.

Patrimonio congratulated the two former warring groups for finally embracing peace.

“The period of conflicts and violence in your communities is over. You may now concentrate on improving the plight of your families, looking to the future. Congratulations,” Patrimonio said.

Salliman extended his appreciation to the men in uniform for their continuous efforts at brokering peace and resolving conflicts.

Salliman also congratulated the settled parties for their decision to end their long-standing conflict.

The 101st Infantry Brigade said that as a gesture of sincerity and goodwill, the parties involved surrendered 10 high-powered firearms—eight M16 rifles and two M653 rifles.

The "rido" settlement was made possible through the initiatives and collaborative efforts of the 101st Infantry Brigade through the 4th Special Forces Battalion led by Colonel Bernard Samin, Hadji Samad Ahaddin, head of the MILF-Coordinating Committee on the Cessation of Hostilities in Basilan and Hadji Muhammad Ajul Mayor Talib Pawaki. (SunStar Zamboanga)