2 Westmincom officers promoted to higher rank

TWO junior officers assigned with the military’s Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) have been promoted to the next higher rank, the Westmincom announced Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

Promoted to the rank of major were Captain John Chester Dalit and Emmanuel Manabon, both of the Philippine Army, according to the Westmincom.

Lieutenant General William Gonzales, commander of Westmincom, pinned the new rank insignia to the two newly promoted officers in a donning of rank ceremony held at Westmincom’s conference room on Monday, February 5.

At the same time, Gonzales honored the enlisted personnel and civilian human resources of Westmincom who are celebrating their birthdays this month of February.

Simple birthday presents were given to the celebrators, the Westmincom said.

During the activity, Gonzales said that as the commander of Westmincom, he always puts premium on the morale and welfare of the personnel.

“If we are all in high spirits, we are inspired to work harder and do better,” Gonzales added. (SunStar Zamboanga)