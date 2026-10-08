2 whiskered terns retrieved in Zamboanga del Norte town

TWO whiskered terns were retrieved by a Forest Protection Officer (FPO) during a routine surveillance in the hinterlands of Zamboanga del Norte, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said Thursday, October 8, 2026.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the two birds were retrieved by FPO Jinggoy Garcia at a rice field on Sunday, October 4, in Purok 3, Bantayan village, Kalawit, Zamboanga del Norte.

“The two birds were found in an apparently weakened condition, with their wings intentionally cut, significantly affecting their ability to fly,” the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

“The injury also made it difficult for the birds to move freely and search for food, potentially affecting their ability to survive in the wild,” the DENR added.

The two whiskered terns measured 64 centimeters and 42 centimeters, respectively.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the two birds were secured and subjected to proper assessment to determine their physical condition and the appropriate measures for their care and disposition.

Meanwhile, the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula continues to encourage the public to report injured, distressed, or illegally handled wildlife to the nearest DENR office or appropriate authorities. (SunStar Zamboanga)