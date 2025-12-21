2 wounded in Isabela City gun attack

TWO people survived, although injured, in a broad daylight gun attack in Isabela City, Basilan province, the police said Sunday, December 21, 2025.

The Isabela City Police Station identified the victims as alias Sany Boy, 38, and alias Jane, 52, who are residents of Binuangan and Sta. Cruz villages, respectively.

Initial investigation showed that Sany Boy was driving a tricycle with Jane as his passenger when an unidentified gunman attacked them and sped off.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital for treatment, the police said.

The police are conducting an in-depth probe to establish the motive and identify the suspect behind the incident. (SunStar Zamboanga)