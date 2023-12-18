2 Zambo Peninsula towns get new fire trucks

TWO towns in Zamboanga Peninsula have received new fire trucks from the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) regional office said on Monday, December 18, 2023.

The BFP regional office said the recipients of the two new fire trucks are the towns of Buug, Zamboanga Sibugay, and Katipunan, Zamboanga del Norte.

The fire truck of Buug, Zamboanga Sibugay was received by Ceferino Puerto, representative of the municipal government, and Senior Fire Officer 4 (SFO4) Wilfredo Casido, Jr., the officer-in-charge of the town’s fire station.

They received a fire truck with 1,000 gallon capacity from the national headquarters of BFP in Manila.

Chief Superintendent Renato Marcial, BFP regional director, Mayor Jose Michael Meiko Wong of Katipuan, Zamboanga del Norte, and SFO4 Elmer Amparado, the officer-in-charge of the town’s fire station, received the fire truck of the municipality.

Similar to the town of Buug, Zamboanga Sibugay, the municipality of Katipunan, Zamboanga del Norte, also received a fire truck with 1,000 gallon capacity.

The turnover ceremony of the two fire trucks were held last week at the national headquarters of BFP in Manila.

The ceremony was attended by no less than DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos, Jr. and other top officials of the DILG and BFP national headquarters.