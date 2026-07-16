2 Zamboanga del Norte workers' groups get P2.4-M livelihood aid

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)-Zamboanga Peninsula has awarded P2.4 million worth of livelihood assistance to 69 members of two associations of workers in the third district of Zamboanga del Norte.

The DOLE-Zamboanga Peninsula said Thursday, July 16, 2026, that the livelihood aid was released to the two associations through DOLE-Zamboanga del Norte Field Office on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

The recipients of the assistance under the DOLE Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP) are the Marcelo Empowered Women's Association of Marcelo village, Kalawit town and the Liwanag Association of Kauswagan village, Baliguian municipality.

The DOLE-Zamboanga Peninsula said the Marcelo women's association received P1.4 million for its integrated livelihood project on bakeshop, meat processing, and printing services, benefiting 39 members.

The Liwanag Association received P1 million to enhance its existing bakeshop and food processing enterprise, benefiting 30 members.

Before they received the livelihood packages, the beneficiaries completed capability-building activities on financial literacy, basic bookkeeping, enterprise management, occupational safety and health, and basic first aid to strengthen their capacity to manage and sustain their livelihood projects.

The livelihood assistance reflects the continuing commitment of DOLE to empowering disadvantaged workers by promoting sustainable income opportunities, strengthening community-based enterprises, and improving the economic well-being of Filipino families.

DOLE-Zamboanga Peninsula said the livelihood assistance is expected to help the beneficiary associations sustain and expand their enterprises while creating additional sources of income for their members.

The agency said the grant of the assistance is in line with the livelihood agenda of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the employment and livelihood initiatives of DOLE Secretary Francis Tolentino. (SunStar Zamboanga)