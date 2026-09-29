2 Zamboanga provinces mark Bamboo Month with community planting drives

A TOTAL of 197 giant bamboo seedlings were planted in the provinces of Zamboanga del Norte and Zamboanga del Sur as government agencies, local communities and students joined separate activities marking the 2026 Philippine Bamboo Month.

The month of September is officially declared Philippine Bamboo Month under Proclamation No. 1401 signed by former President Rodrigo Duterte.

The declaration aims to raise national awareness of bamboo's vital role in environmental protection, climate change mitigation, disaster risk reduction, and sustainable economic livelihood.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-Zamboanga Peninsula said Monday, September 28, 2026, that 87 Giant bamboos were plated last week in Sitio Dumayom, Riconalla village, Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte.

The activity was organized with personnel from the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO)-Siocon, Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office, Philippine Army, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, Philippine National Police, Barangay Local Government Unit of D. Riconalla and students of Pedro Torio Integrated School.

Held under the theme “Kawayanihan: Masaganang Kabuhayan at Mayabong na Likas-Kawayan Tungo sa Luntiang Kinabukasan,” the activity highlighted bamboo’s potential to support livelihoods while promoting environmental management and forest resource conservation.

Meanwhile, 110 giant bamboo seedlings were planted along a half-hectare riverbank in Malubo village, Mahayag, Zamboanga del Sur, last week by personnel of Cenro-Ramon Magsaysay and its partners.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the Mahayag activity drew 30 participants from the municipal and village governments, the Pilas Malubo Subanen Indigenous Cultural Community Inc., and Cenro-Ramon Magsaysay.

Aden Roy Saruna, Enhanced National Greening Coordinator, also led an orientation on Bamboo Month, proper planting techniques and the environmental benefits of bamboo.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the two activities sought to strengthen community participation in bamboo establishment, riverbank rehabilitation and the sustainable management and protection of natural resources. (SunStar Zamboanga)