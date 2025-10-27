2 Zamboangueño weightlifters bag medals in Bahrain

TWO Zamboangueño weightlifters have bagged medals in their respective categories in the ongoing 2025 Third Asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain.

Dr. Cecil Atilano, Zamboanga City sports director, said the medalists are Jay-R Colonia and Princess Jay Ann Diaz, who are part of the Philippine delegation to the competition.

Atilano said Colonia bagged the bronze medal in the Boys 56-kilogram (kg) category, while Diaz earned a bronze in the 44-kg category, both in the Clean and Jerk events.

The Third Asian Youth Games began on October 22 and will end on Friday, October 31.

Atilano said the Asian Youth Games is a multi-sport event held every four years among athletes from all over Asia.

The Games are organized by the Olympic Council of Asia and are described as the second-largest continental multi-sport event after the Asian Games.

The 2025 edition marks the first Asian Youth Games since 2013, following the cancellation of the 2017 and 2021 editions.

Meanwhile, Zamboanga City secured two gold and three silver medals on the first day of the weightlifting competition in the Batang Pinoy 2025 National Championships in General Santos City on Sunday, October 26.

Atilano said Zamboanga’s weightlifters won two gold medals—one in the Boys 10 category and one in the Girls 10 category—and three silver medals—one each in the Girls 11, Girls 12, and Boys 11 categories.

Zamboanga City has sent a 251-member delegation to the Batang Pinoy 2025 National Championships in General Santos City.

The Batang Pinoy kicked off on Saturday, October 25, and will end on Thursday, October 30. (SunStar Zamboanga)