2 Zamboangueno runners shine in Arakan Mountain Run

ZAMBOANGA City runners had two podium finishers in the recently held 2nd edition of the Arakan Mountain Run in North Cotabato.

The mountain run was held on Saturday, March 21, until Sunday, March 22, in the municipality of Arakan, North Cotabato.

The City Hall Public Information Office said that Ronie Jandog and Realyn Lugo, both from Zamboanga City, clinched third place in the 80 kilometers male and female categories, respectively.

The route of the ultra-trail race included Epol Waterfalls, Sumalili Peak, Diamond Peak, Ma Avang Avang Peak, Kabiku Peak, Matigol Falls, and Vowvulon Cold Spring.

The event featured 14-kilometer (km), 25-km, 42-km, and 80-km categories.

The Arakan Mountain Run was organized by Vertical To Sky Sports Management. (SunStar Zamboanga)