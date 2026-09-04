20 Basilan enterprises pursue Halal certification

OWNERS of 20 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and tourism enterprises from Lamitan City and Maluso town in Basilan province have undergone two-day compliance training aimed at obtaining Halal certification, an official said Friday, September 4, 2026.

The compliance training was conducted from Tuesday, September 1, until Wednesday, September 2, in Lamitan City by the Ministry of Trade, Investments and Tourism in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MTIT-Barmm).

Jaida Tulawie, Trade and Industry Development Services chief of MTIT-Basilan, said they are guiding the participating enterprises on Halal standards and certification requirements as the MTIT-Barmm moves to strengthen the province's position in the growing Halal industry.

Tulawie emphasized the importance of putting commitments into practice by establishing strong Halal systems within local businesses.

"Halal is more than a religious practice-it is a standard of safety and trust. It is our promise that what we produce is clean, safe, and wholesome for every community we serve," Tulawie said in a statement.

"The training makes Halal certification simple and achievable. MTIT-Basilan is committed to guiding them, clearing the process, and opening new doors for their business to be strengthened," she added.

She said that under the Philippine National Halal Certification Scheme, enterprises seeking certification must apply directly to a Halal Certification Body (HCB), which assesses their compliance with the applicable requirements.

She said the scheme covers areas including food products and beverages, food establishments, cosmetics and personal care products, pharmaceuticals, slaughterhouses and other identified sectors.

Engineer Nasser Barahama, Halal Chairman of the Basilan Ulama Supreme Council (BUSC), a Halal certifying body based in Isabela City, urged stakeholders to collaborate, raise Halal awareness, and support certification efforts to drive local industry growth.

The initiative forms part of MTIT-Basilan's efforts to help local enterprises comply with Halal standards, positioning their products and services for broader markets, boosting local livelihoods, and strengthening the economy of Basilan province. (SunStar Zamboanga)