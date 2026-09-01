20 Basilan MSMEs expand market reach through digital platforms

THE Ministry of Trade, Investments and Tourism in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MTIT-Barmm) announced Tuesday, September 1, 2026, that 20 entrepreneurs from Lamitan City, Basilan, are expanding their customer base beyond their communities through digital platforms.

This came about after the 20 entrepreneurs have undergone last week a two-day digital marketing training organized by the MTIT-Basilan at the Negosyo Center of Maluso municipality.

MTIT-Basilan Provincial Director Argie Sarco said the training equipped micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with skills to strengthen their online presence and promote their products to wider markets.

The participating businesses produce local delicacies, sardines, and crafts, which MTIT-Basilan aims to help reach customers beyond their immediate communities through digital marketing.

Sarco said adopting modern tools is important for local businesses seeking to remain competitive and expand their market reach.

"We believe true industrial growth begins by equipping local entrepreneurs with skills, knowledge, and opportunities," Sarco said in a statement.

"This program is a crucial step toward making our MSMEs more competitive, innovative, and resilient," Sarco added.

He also encouraged the entrepreneurs to use digital platforms to showcase Basilan's culture and craftsmanship, noting that product quality alone is not enough to reach wider markets.

He said creative online content can help build awareness of local products and create opportunities for Basilan MSMEs to enter regional and nationwide markets.

Bensar Asula, a co-owner of Basilan Sarap Sardines, said digital platforms offer a faster way to reach potential customers than traditional promotional materials.

"Digital platforms rapidly scale our reach from local towns to nationwide and international audiences, including overseas workers," Asula said.

"I hope our sales grow stronger, and our customer base expands further. We are deeply grateful to MTIT-Basilan and the Bangsamoro Government for this initiative," he added

Through the training, the MTIT-Basilan seeks to help local enterprises maximize digital platforms as a tool for market expansion while promoting products made by Basilan entrepreneurs. (SunStar Zamboanga)