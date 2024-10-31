20 drivers yield positive for use of illegal drugs

TWENTY of the 756 drivers subjected to drug testing during the implementation of "Oplan Harabas" on Thursday, October 31, 2024, across Zamboanga Peninsula, have yielded positive for use of illegal drugs.

Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc, PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said "Oplan Harabas" was implemented in line with the annual observance of “Undas”.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said "Oplan Harabas" is designed to curb illegal drug activities and promote safety among public transport sectors.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said that of the 20 drivers who yielded positive results for use of illegal drugs, seven are from Zamboanga del Sur; 12, Zamboanga City; and one, a tricycle driver from Zamboanga Sibugay.

“These drivers, after confirmation, will be referred to their respective barangays or municipal anti-drug abuse councils, and to the local social welfare and development officer for appropriate interventions,” Gadaoni-Tosoc said.

Of the 756 drivers subjected from drug testing, 230 are from Zamboanga del Sur; 200, Zamboanga Sibugay; 176, Zamboanga City; and 150, Zamboanga del Norte.

Oplan Harabas is simultaneously conducted in four areas of Zamboanga Peninsula: Agora Terminal in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur; Integrated Bus Terminal in Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte; Van Terminal in Poblacion, Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay; and Integrated Bus Terminal in Divisoria, Zamboanga City.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said it is the first time that drivers in Zamboanga Sibugay were subjected to "Oplan Harabas."

Oplan Harabas operations are conducted in collaboration with the Land Transportation Office (LTO), Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), Philippine National Police (PNP), and with the support of the local government units.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said this proactive approach highlights PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula's commitment to maintaining public safety by determining drivers who are under the influence of drugs and be given intervention programs, and deterring the transport of illegal drugs, especially during periods of high travel. (SunStar Zamboanga)