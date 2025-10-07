20 fishermen rescued off Basilan, Sulu

AUTHORITIES have safely rescued 20 fishermen two hours and 25 minutes after they received a distress call from a fishing vessel off Basilan, the police said Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

Police Major Geobani Calle, chief of the Basilan Maritime Police Station (MARPSTA), said the 20 fishermen, all crew of FB Mona, were rescued around 7:25 a.m. Monday, October 6, in waters between Tamok Island, Basilan and Duay Bulod Island, Sulu.

Calle said that search and rescue team was quickly assembled and rescue operation was launched when they upon received a distress call from FB Mona skipper Muhammad Javer.

Investigation showed FB Mona sank after it was battered by strong winds and big waves while on fishing venture.

Calle said the search and rescue team include personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard Maluso sub-station and local fishermen.

He said Javier and his crew were rescued without any injuries.

He the rescue team managed to tow the fishing vessel to Teheem Island, Maluso, for safety and for inspection.

He attributed the successful rescue operation to the fast coordination between Basilan MARSTA, PCG and local fishermen.

He advised the fishermen and other concerned individuals to check the weather update from the State Weather Bureau before going on fishing venture or sailing. (SunStar Zamboanga)