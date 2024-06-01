20 new village halls to rise across Lanao del Sur

THE Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), through the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG), handed over P53.3 million to the Lanao del Sur provincial government for the construction of 20 new village halls across the province.

Lawyer Sha Elijah Dumama-Alba, MILG minister, turned over the P53.3 million fund to Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Alonto Adiong, Jr. on Thursday, May 30.

The fund, the first tranche of a larger allocation from the General Appropriations Act of the Bangsamoro (Gaab) 2023, is set to transform local governance infrastructure in the province of Lanao del Sur.

“We are deeply thankful for this funding, which is crucial for the construction of these barangay halls. This initiative will greatly assist our barangay officials in fulfilling their responsibilities towards their constituents,” Adiong said in a statement Saturday, June 1.

Alba said the project is a cornerstone of Barmm's comprehensive plan to enhance local governance.

“These new barangay halls will serve as centers for administrative tasks, community gatherings, and the provision of public services,” Alba said.

“Designed to facilitate the efficient functioning of barangay officials, these halls are expected to streamline governance and boost community services,” she said.

Alba reaffirmed MILG’s commitment to helping the local governments further improve their service delivery to the constituents.

The construction phase of the new village halls is expected to generate local employment opportunities. (SunStar Zamboanga)