200 Badjao families in Tawi-Tawi receive household essentials

THE provincial office of the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) announced on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, that it has distributed household essentials to 200 Badjao families in Tawi-Tawi, ensuring they have the basic necessities needed as they move into their new homes.

MSSD-Tawi-Tawi said the items were distributed last week to the Badjao families during the turnover ceremony of the Madinatul Badjao housing project in Doh Tong village, Simunul.

Each household received a 25-kilo sack of rice, canned goods, and instant coffee.

An additional 100 families were also provided with jerry cans, cooking kits, and hygiene kits.

“Layunin ng pamamahagi na matiyak na ang mga Badjao families ay may sapat na pangunahing pangangailangan sa kanilang paglipat sa bago nilang tahanan (The purpose of the distribution is to ensure that the Badjao families have adequate basic necessities as they move into their new homes),” MSSD-Tawi-Tawi said in a statement.

The MSSD-Tawi-Tawi led the distribution of assistance in collaboration with the MSSD-Simunul Unit Office, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD)-Tawi-Tawi, and the provincial government of Tawi-Tawi.

A case assessment will also be conducted to determine additional needs of the community, ensuring that Badjao families receive necessary support such as livelihood and educational assistance. (SunStar Zamboanga)