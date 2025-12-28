200 militiamen complete basic military, refresher trainings

A TOTAL of 200 Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit Active Auxiliaries completed Basic Military and Refresher Trainings on Saturday, December 27, in the province of Sulu.

Of the total, 100 underwent Basic Military Training Classes, while the remaining 100 completed Refresher Training Classes at the 11th Division Training School in Tagbak village, Indanan, Sulu.

In his keynote message, Major General Leonardo Peña, 11th Infantry Division commander, highlighted the vital role of militiamen as force multipliers and dependable partners of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in maintaining peace and security.

Peña emphasized their contribution not only in supporting military operations but also in strengthening community cooperation and trust at the grassroots level.

He encouraged the graduates to uphold discipline, integrity, and professionalism as they carry out their responsibilities, reminding them that their service plays a crucial role in sustaining peace, stability, and development in their respective communities.

The training activities were conducted under the supervision of Lieutenant Colonel Joel Delmendo, 11th Division Training School commandant, ensuring the trainees were equipped with the necessary skills, discipline, and values essential to their roles.

Peña said the successful completion of the training underscores the 11th Infantry Division’s continuing commitment to enhancing the capability and readiness of its auxiliary forces in support of peace and security efforts in Sulu and Basilan provinces. (SunStar Zamboanga)