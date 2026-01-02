200 returning Filipinos from Sabah sent home to Tawi-Tawi

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) sent home on Friday, January 2, 2026, a total of 200 returning Filipinos from Sabah to their respective hometowns in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

The DSWD Field Office-9 said the returning Filipinos are residents of Bongao, the capital town of the Barmm province of Tawi-Tawi, and Sitangkai, also of the same province.

The DSWD Field Office-9 provided transportation assistance and financial support for food and other basic needs during their travel.

The DSWD said they were among the Returning Filipinos from Sabah who arrived in the city on December 20, 2025.

They were temporarily housed at the DSWD's Processing Center for Displaced Persons (PCDP) in Mampang village, Zamboanga City.

Staff of the PCDP held a year-end celebration for the returning Filipinos at the center on Thursday, January 1.

The PCDP personnel prepared entertainment, games, and distributed prizes to bring moments of joy to the participants.

On December 25, Samson said they also held a Christmas Party for them at the center.

Although all the clients are of the Islamic faith, they wholeheartedly took part in the activities, singing, and celebrations-showing that compassion, unity, and kindness transcend all differences. (SunStar Zamboanga)