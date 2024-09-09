200 Sulu scholarship grantees ink contracts with MBHTE

A TOTAL of 200 grantees of the 5th cohort of Access to Higher and Modern Education Scholarship Program (AHME-SP) signed a scholarship contract with the Ministry of Basic, Higher, and Technical Education of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MBHTE-BARMM).

AHME-SP Coordinator Jonathan Omar said the grantees signed the scholarship contracts and took their oath in a gathering on Saturday, September 7, 2024, at the Hadji Butuh School of Arts and Trade.

Omar said in a statement Monday, September 9, AHME-SP is a scholarship program of MBHTE, through its Higher Education Directorate, which provides P60,000 financial benefit to each student beneficiary per Academic Year or P30,000 per semester.

Omar said the program was created to respond to the pressing post-conflict social and economic challenges in the BARMM such as, but not limited to, poverty, education, and job opportunities.

Omar extended warm congratulations to all the grantees, emphasizing that BARMM is responsive in providing the support they need in furthering their higher education and it recognizes their potential in achieving their future careers.

He said scholarship of the MBHTE-BARMM is an investment for the future and recognition of the potential of the grantees not just financial support.

AJ Halil, one of the AHME-SP grantees and a first-year accountancy student, expressed his gratitude to the BARMM government for providing them financial aid that will allow them to further their collegiate studies and achieve their dreams.

In addition to the event in Sulu, some other 1,200 AHME-SP grantees also took part in the mass signing of AHME scholarship contract and oath-taking ceremony in other areas of BARMM including cities of Cotabato, Lamitan, and Marawi, provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Tawi-Tawi, and Special Geographic Area. (SunStar Zamboanga)