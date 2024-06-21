2024 Mindanao leg of ROTC games set in Zamboanga City

THE City of Zamboanga, for the second straight year, is hosting the Mindanao leg of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) games this year.

Dr. Cecil Atilano, city sports officer, said the 2024 Mindanao leg of the ROTC games will kick off on Sunday, June 23, and will culminate on June 29.

The games will be held at the Joaquin F. Enriquez Jr. Memorial Sports Complex in Baliwasan village, Zamboanga City.

Atilano said this year’s ROTC games will be participated by 2,000 cadet-athletes from different colleges and universities in Mindanao.

The participating cadet-athletes compete in 15 sports disciplines such as swimming, arnis, athletics, boxing, e-sports, kickboxing, sepak takraw, taekwondo, table tennis, volleyball, basketball, target shooting, chess, and raiders competition.

A special feature will be the Search for Miss ROTC Mindanao 2024.

Atilano said that Senator Robin Padilla has been invited to grace the opening ceremony which will also be attended by Tournament Chair Senator Francis, the tournament chairperson, along with officials from the Department of National Defense, Commission on Higher Education and Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

The ROTC Games aim to encourage the development of sports programs, promote physical education and foster self-discipline, teamwork and excellence.

It is also intended to train young athletes for international competitions, as well as to supplement the grassroots program for the youth. (SunStar Zamboanga)