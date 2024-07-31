205 families displaced by fire unqualified for resettlement

TWO hundred five of the 229 informal settlers whose houses were razed during the July 27 fire incident on Calle Punta, Camino Nuevo village, Zamboanga City are not qualified for resettlement.

Engineer Al Urao, executive assistant for housing concerns, said this was the result of the validation process conducted by the Housing and Land Management Division (HLMD) under the Office of the City Mayor on the families affected by the recent fire incident.

Urao said that based on the data they gathered during the validation process, some of the informal settlers started to build their houses on Calle Punta, Camino Nuevo village, since the year 2000.

Since then, Urao said the number of families staying in the area has increased. The informal settlers are from nearby provinces.

He said the assessment focused on individuals, families, and structures affected by the fire incident.

He said the data gathered during the process will serve as the basis for the City Government interventions aimed at aiding those displaced by the fire.

The data will help the City Government in planning and implementing support measures, including temporary shelter and financial assistance.

“We have criteria by which to qualify, but under our assessment, the 205 families are not qualified for resettlement. We can only give them cash and food assistance,” Urao said.

Felicidad Estrellado, Camino Nuevo village councilor, said the owner of the lot on Calle Punta does not want the fire victims to return and rebuild their homes.

Estrellado said the lot owner informed them that he will use his land.

Meanwhile, SM Foundation’s Operation Tulong Express mobilized its resources to provide relief aid to the affected families.

Employee-volunteers from SM City Mindpro, led by its Mall Manager Aileen Ann Enriquez, distributed kalinga packs to 229 families displaced by the fire incident.

Enriquez said SM Foundation remains committed to its mission of providing immediate assistance to communities in need.

The Operation Tulong Express initiative exemplifies SM Foundation’s dedication to social responsibility and community service.

The City Government, through the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), has extended relief assistance to the displaced families.

The CSWDO has also established a community kitchen to cater to the needs of the fire victims while temporarily sheltered on the covered court of Camino Nuevo village. (SunStar Zamboanga)